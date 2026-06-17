OBITUARY: Dr. Fred Pierce Colvin

Dr. Fred Pierce Colvin, age 83, of Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2026, He was born on June 23, 1942, in Ruston, Louisiana, to George Lomax Colvin and Catherine Gustafson Colvin.

Fred dedicated his life to education, family, faith, and the outdoors. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Louisiana Tech University in 1965, his Master of Arts from Louisiana Tech University in 1968, and his Ph.D. from the University of Georgia in 1974.

A respected educator and historian, Dr. Colvin served as a Professor of History at Middle Tennessee State University from 1969 until his retirement in 2010. Throughout his distinguished career, he inspired generations of students with his knowledge, wisdom, and passion for learning.

Beyond the classroom, Fred found his greatest joys in the outdoors. He was an avid trout and fly fisherman who loved spending time in the mountains and on the water. He enjoyed bamboo rod making, fly tying, and reading extensively about the subjects he loved. His appreciation for nature was matched by his deep affection for animals, especially his beloved corgis, Jack and Billy.

Fred was a faithful member of Highland Hills Church of Christ in Tullahoma, Tennessee, where he found fellowship, friendship, and spiritual encouragement.

He is survived by his sons, Rush Colvin (Brenda) and Shane Colvin (Lisa); his grandchildren, Rush Lee Colvin and Lindsey Schuster (Keith); his sister, Catherine McIlwain (Gary); and many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Lomax Colvin and Catherine Gustafson Colvin; and his brothers, George Wayne Colvin and Dennis Denard Colvin.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the many people who enriched Fred’s life during his later years, including his church family at Highland Hills Church of Christ, his many friends who shared his passion for the outdoors and fly fishing, and the caring staff of DCI Dialysis Clinic for their compassion and support.

Fred’s legacy lives on through the countless students he taught, the friendships he cultivated, and the family he loved so dearly. He will be remembered for his intellect, kindness, sense of humor, unwavering curiosity, and deep appreciation for God’s creation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Quail Unlimited or a similar wildlife conservation organization, or to an educational scholarship or college fund of your choice to help fulfill someone’s dream of higher education.

A service to celebrate Dr. Colvin will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Friday, June 19, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home with Matthew Miller officiating. Visitation with the family will also be on Friday, June 19, 2026, from Twelve noon till the service begins at Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

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