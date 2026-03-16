Nashville SC Remains Unbeaten with 1-0 Win at Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (March 14, 2026) – Nashville Soccer Club is 3W-0L-1D in MLS for the first time in team history and unbeaten across all competitions this season (5W-0L-2D) after defeating the Columbus Crew 1-0 Saturday night. Hany Mukhtar scored the game-winning and 25,000th regular season goal in MLS history during second half added time from Cristian Espinoza and Andy Najar.

More Mukhtar magic: Hany Mukhtar recorded Major League Soccer’s 25,000th regular season goal and his 150th MLS career goal contribution (regular season + playoffs) in the 90 + 4th minute. Mukhtar leads all active players in career MLS goal contributions.

Another block(y) in the brick wall: With Saturday night’s win, Brian Schwake is 10W-0L-2D (all competitions) in his first 12 starts in goal for the Boys in Gold. Only one other goalkeeper in MLS history–Jorge Campos for the LA Galaxy in 1996–has gone unbeaten in his first 12 starts.

Stay fresh: Five Boys in Gold made their first MLS starts of 2026 Saturday night: defenders Josh Bauer and Jack Maher, midfielder Bryan Acosta, and forwards Woobens Pacius and Ahmed Qasem. Nashville SC is in the midst of five matches in 15 days including league and Concacaf Champions Cup play.

Next up: Nashville SC will visit Inter Miami CF for the second and decisive leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series (tied 0-0 on aggregate) on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. CT. Source: Nashville SC More Sports News

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