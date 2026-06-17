1 Injured, 1 Arrested in Pool Hall Shooting in Murfreesboro

One person was left in critical condition following a shooting at a pool hall in Murfreesboro over the weekend.

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The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 13 at MJ’s Sports Bar & Grill on Northwest Broadway Street. According to Murfreesboro Police, the victim was located at a muffler shop in the area and remains in extremely critical condition.

Police arrested one person who is now facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder. The suspect is currently in custody in Nashville.

The investigation is ongoing.

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