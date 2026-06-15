6 Live Shows this Week- June 15, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Josh Groban

Tuesday, June 16, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Josh Groban will bring his North American tour to Bridgestone Arena this week. The special guest will be Jennifer Hudson.In support of arts education nationwide, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation.

Find tickets here.

The Human League

Sunday, June 21, 7:30 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The Human League are a British New Wave band, formed in 1977, and, after a lineup change, achieved huge popularity in the 1980s.

Find tickets here.

Nate Smith

Wednesday-Thursday, June 17-18, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Nate Smith is bringing the Long Live Country Rock and Roll Tour to the Ryman for two nights. Special guests will be Josh Ross and Brandon Wisham.

Find tickets here.

Jinjer

Friday, June 19, 7 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Ukrainian progressive metal band Jinjer have announced a North American tour as the final leg of their Duél album cycle. Special guests will be Entheos and Crystal Lake.

Find tickets here.

Franklin Theatre Songwriting Series

Thursday, June 18, 7:30 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series will feature Mae Estes, Autumn McEntire, SJ McDonald, and Marti Dodson.

Find tickets here.

Forrest Frank

Friday, June 19, 7 pm

Geodis Park, 501 Benton Avenue, Nashville

Geodis Park kicks off its first summer concert with Forrest Frank. Special guests will be Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury, and The Figs.

Find tickets here.

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