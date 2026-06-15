OBITUARY: Nicholas Randall ‘Nic’ Watson

It is with wonderful memories in our hearts that we announce the passing of Nicholas Randall “Nic” Watson, who died on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the age of 44. Born June 17, 1981, Nic lived in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He will be remembered with deep respect for the steady devotion he showed to those he loved, the loyalty that anchored his friendships, and the determined spirit with which he met life—tough when he needed to be, yet consistently kind-hearted and positive in the ways that mattered most.

Nic’s adventurous nature could be seen in the causes he cared about and the way he engaged with the world around him. He was passionate about recycling, reflecting a thoughtful commitment to doing what he believed was right. To many, he was also a positive and faithful friend—someone whose presence offered encouragement, steadiness, and sincere care. In all seasons of life, Nic carried himself as a survivor, meeting challenges with resolve and continuing forward with quiet strength.

Nic is survived by his loving mother, Karen Parker; his father, Richard Watson; siblings, Joshua Nicolson and Hawley Martinez and her husband Armando; grandparents, Ruth and James Parker, Linda Bruegging; nieces and nephews, Maggie, Oakley, Nora, Nolan and Niam; aunts, Jane Schul and husband Dave, Donna Griggs and husband Robert and Jenny Parker; uncle, Dave Watson and wife Anita; cousins, Chad, Janell, Curt, Jenna, Sierra, Sabrina, Jack, Joel and Jay; and step-father, Robert Nicolson.

Nic was preceded in death by his brother, Corey Watson; grandfather, Lyle “Butch” Watson; and uncle, Jim Parker.

A service to celebrate Nic will be on the afternoon of Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Four O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. A gathering of friends will begin one hour prior to the service beginning at Three O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of sending flowers to Nic’s service, please send donations to North Boulevard Church of Christ, 1112 N. Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130, as their Meals on Wheels Program was very important in Nic’s life.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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