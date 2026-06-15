Bluegrass Nights at Ryman Auditorium Kick Off June 16

The beloved summer tradition, Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman, officially returns next week. Celebrating the historic venue’s legacy as the birthplace of bluegrass music, this six-show series brings fans face-to-face with some of the biggest names and most celebrated artists in the genre. More Tennessee Event Venue News

Every Tuesday night concert starts at 7:30 PM inside the historic auditorium. Guests are also invited to arrive early for WSM Radio’s free “Pickin’ on PNC Plaza” pre-show performances, which begin at 5:30 PM and feature live music from regional bluegrass artists.

Single show tickets and season passes are on sale now at ryman.com.

June 16 – July 21 | Pickin’ on PNC Plaza: 5:30PM, Main Show: 7:30PM

June 16: Daily & Vincent (with Pickin’ on PNC Plaza featuring Grasstime)

June 23: Watkins Family Hour with Mason Via (with Pickin’ on PNC Plaza featuring The Fox and the Fiddle)

June 30: Sam Bush with Sister Sadie (with Pickin’ on PNC Plaza featuring Grassy Creek)

July 7: Sierra Hull (with Pickin’ on PNC Plaza featuring The Bankshafts)

July 14: The Infamous Stringdusters with The Last Revel (with Pickin’ on PNC Plaza featuring Wilson and Cross)

July 21: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder (with Pickin’ on PNC Plaza featuring Dana Romanello)

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