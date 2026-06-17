Phillip Ed Duncan, age 57, died December 15, 2024 at his home in Manchester surrounded by his family. He was born on March 11, 1967 in McMinnville, TN, was a graduate of Warren County High School, and furthered his education earning a Bachelor’s Degree at MTSU. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a probation parole officer and an instructor with the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Phillip was well-known as the King of Trivia; a huge history and music buff and he loved the outdoors and fishing. He self-taught himself to play the guitar and he was a man who always had a story to tell. He cherished every moment spent with his family, especially his boys – he was the rock and soul of our family.

Survivors include his wife Stephanie Duncan, children Trenton Phillip (Kelsi) Duncan and Jackson Tyler (Hayley) Duncan, mother Ruby Carol (G.L.) Wilcher, father Larry (Judit) Duncan, sister Carolyne (Greg) Prater, nieces Lauren (Aaren) Bouldin and Caitlyne Hutton, father-in-law and mother-in-law Jack and Judy Buffington, sister-in-law Julie Bamsey, nephews Jake Bamsey and Isaac Bamsey, and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father Lester Gooch.

A time of Remembrance and visitation was conducted December 21, 2024, in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Military Grave Rites will be bestowed by V.F.W. Post 5064 and American Legion Post 173.

Donations can be made to the Coffee County Humane Society in his honor.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.com

McMinnville Funeral Home and McMinnville Crematory LLC were honored to be of service to the family of Phillip Duncan.

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This obituary was published by McMinnville Funeral Home.

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