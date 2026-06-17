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Home Weather 6/17/26: Mainly Clear Conditions and High of 88.5, Low of 61.9; Tonight...

6/17/26: Mainly Clear Conditions and High of 88.5, Low of 61.9; Tonight Clearing with Low of 78.6, Light Winds

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 88.5°F with a wind speed of 17.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation recorded, and conditions are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 88.5°F while the low was 61.9°F. This afternoon, winds may peak at 17.8 mph, and there is a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 78.6°F, with winds up to 16.2 mph and clear skies persisting through the evening.

No official weather alerts are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
62°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 89°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 89°F 62°F Fog
Thursday 85°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 83°F 65°F Overcast
Saturday 87°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 89°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Monday 73°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 83°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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