6/17/26: Mainly Clear Conditions and High of 88.5, Low of 61.9; Tonight Clearing with Low of 78.6, Light Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 88.5°F with a wind speed of 17.7 mph. There is currently no precipitation recorded, and conditions are mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 88.5°F while the low was 61.9°F. This afternoon, winds may peak at 17.8 mph, and there is a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 78.6°F, with winds up to 16.2 mph and clear skies persisting through the evening.
No official weather alerts are in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
62°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 89°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|89°F
|62°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|85°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|87°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|89°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Monday
|73°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!