Smyrna To Host Free Juneteenth Celebration At Hilltop-Rosenwald Park

The Smyrna Juneteenth Committee is inviting the community to celebrate Juneteenth during a free family-friendly event at Hilltop-Rosenwald Park.

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The 2026 Juneteenth Celebration in Smyrna will take place on Saturday, June 20, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities throughout the day, including food trucks, local vendors, children’s activities, and more.

The free event is open to the public and aims to bring the community together for a day of celebration and entertainment at Hilltop-Rosenwald Park.

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