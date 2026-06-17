Dorothy Elaine Porterfield, age 83 of Wartrace, TN passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Elaine was born on September 18, 1942, in Christiana, TN to the late T.S. and Minnie Drake.

A lifelong native of Rutherford County.

She was also proceeded in death by her husband, James Dorris Porterfield; son, Warren Hadley Porterfield; grandson, James Warren Porterfield; sisters, Ruth Sneed Carver; Shirley Mingle; Mildred Markum; Deedie Drake; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Porterfield.

She is survived by her son, Bentley Porterfield; grandson, Jonathan Porterfield; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

She was a long-time member at Christiana Church of Christ. Elaine loved her family dearly and enjoyed time well spent with them all.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral home on Monday, June 22, 2026, from 11:00am-2:00pm with service at 2:00pm in the chapel. Bro. Carter Woodruff will be officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery in Christiana, TN.

Pallbearers include Wendall Mingle; Hunter Faulk; Tyler Markum; Matt Malaney; Shane Porterfield; Bobby West; and Austin Tucker.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home.

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