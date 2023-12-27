OBITUARY: Edith Stone

Edith Stone, age 85, of Lascassas, TN. They say good things come in small packages and one of the best came into this world on November 29, 1938, and left it on December 22, 2023, way larger than how she arrived. She was larger than life and did it her way.

Edith never met a stranger, and she left their cup overflowing at parting. She loved unconditionally and made sure every baby in her path was patted and loved and raised many through the years while Loving Them Tender.

She couldn’t help falling in love with Elvis Presley and was his biggest fan. She traveled far and wide to catch any glimpse of the most handsome man in the world and claims the day she grabbed the hem of his white rhinestone jumpsuit at the Ramada Inn in Murfreesboro, was the day he fell in love with her too and got All Shook Up.

Elvis wasn’t the only King in her life. Her dogs through the years were her children and treated like royalty. She saved her little Bailey last, but Bailey also saved her.

She single handedly kept Pepsi bottling company in business and would only drink water if you added it to it.

She has so many honorary children, as adults and kids gravitated to her pure, giving heart and soul. She was a gracious, strong willed tiny tornado that loved fiercely, forgave easily, and if she loved you, she loved you until her last breath.

She was a member of Science Hill church of Christ.

This perfect example of God’s light was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver, and Wealtha Cherry Stone; sisters, Liz Dyer, Pauline Coe, Ruth Allen, Helen Henard, Lenore Mullinax, and Mary Pinkerton, and brothers, Oliver, and Hugh Stone.

She is survived by her best friend that a girl could want, Carolyn Layne who was her caregiver, traveling partner and constant confidante. She is also survived by countless nieces and nephews.

“There must be lights burning brighter somewhere, Got to be birds flying higher in a sky more blue, If I can dream of a better land, Where all my brothers walk hand in hand, Tell me why, oh why, oh why, can’t my dream come true”

We know her dream has come true as she is rejoicing and no more pain…. But for us, She will Always Be On Our Mind at the Wonder Of You.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Nicky Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with nephews, great-nephews, Brian Rohrbaugh, Wilson Martin, Buddy Knox, and Billy Hutchison serving as pallbearers. All Elvis fans are welcome and encouraged to come in your favorite Elvis attire!

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gentiva Hospice or The Gr8t Chase at thegr8tchase.org in memory of Edith.

