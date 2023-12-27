OBITUARY: Beverly Darlene Bullard

Mrs. Beverly Darlene Bullard, age 61, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN to Howard and Frances Midgett Belt. Beverly was a 1980 graduate of Glencliff High School. She lived an adventurous life full of love. Beverly loved her family and friends deeply and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 22 years, Charles Bullard; daughter, Carrie Harden; son, Brandon Harden; grandson, Dustin Harden and his wife Jennifer; great-grandson, Luka Harden; father, Howard Belt; brother, Leo Belt; nieces, Crystal Belt and her partner Jason, Jessica Belt and her partner Ryan, and Kimberly Belt and her partner Corey; nephew, Jeffrey N. Belt; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Belt, and a brother, Jeffrey M. Belt.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Rutherford County P.A.W.S. at http://paws.rutherfordcountytn.gov/.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

