Five Escape, Two Pets Die in Murfreesboro Duplex Fire

A family of five safely made it out a burning duplex on Daisy Court at 3:19 a.m., Wed., Dec. 27.

Moderate smoke and flames coming from the rear of a duplex when firefighters arrived. Fire crews quickly attacked the fire and put it out.

Firefighters searched the duplex to make sure no one else was inside. Two cats were recovered inside the burning duplex and did not survive.

One side of the duplex received significant damage displacing the residents. The attached duplex received minor damage and is still occupied.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Red Cross was notified to respond for a family of five for shelter, clothing and food.