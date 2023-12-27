Vols Men’s Basketball Place Sixth in AP Poll

December 25, 2023 – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team earned a season-best ranking of sixth in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, as announced on December 25.

Tennessee (9-3) moved up two spots in the newest release. This is the 46th consecutive week the Volunteers are in the AP Top 25, extending the program record—the prior high was 37—and the 19th time during that span they are in the top 10.

In addition, ninth-year head coach Rick Barnes has now led Tennessee to an AP national ranking 100 times, all within the last seven seasons. It was featured in the rankings 74 times in the prior 14 years before his arrival.

This is also the fifth time in the last six seasons Tennessee has been in the AP top six, including the fourth in a row. Prior to Barnes’ arrival, the Volunteers had six total seasons in program history with a top-six AP ranking.

Source: UT Sports

