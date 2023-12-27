OBITUARY: Mary Alice Smythe Dickson

Mrs. Mary Alice Smythe Dickson, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Jack and Martha Jones Smythe.

Mrs. Dickson earned her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University where she majored in home economics with an emphasis on interior design. She participated in MTSU’s Band of Blue as one of the feature twirlers her sophomore through senior years. Mrs. Dickson also studied interior design at Georgia Southern University following graduation. She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Dickson is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Dickson, Jr; children, Elizabeth “Michelle” Price and her husband Adam and James “Michael” Dickson and his wife Amanda; and grandchildren, Mary Catherine Price, Pearl Dickson, and Julianna Dickson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kelly Smythe, Jackie Smythe, and Gary Smythe.

A reception with the family will be Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

