OBITUARY: Walter Eugene Phillips Jr.

Walter Eugene Phillips Jr. (Bucky), age 73, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023 at his residence.

As a life-long Music Minister, Bucky served several churches across Tennessee. Rutherford County has been his home as he grew up there and then returned in 1996 where he has lived since. In retirement, Bucky served as a chaplain with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Samaritan’s Purse, and the Murfreesboro City Police Department.

Bucky is preceded in death by his parents; Walter Eugene Phillips Sr. and Dorothy Rushing Phillips, brother, William “Buddy” Phillips and Sister, Sallye Phillips.

He is survived by his wife, Nora Phillips, sons: Nate (Jennifer) Phillips and Josh (Bridget) Phillips and grandchildren: Will Phillips, Olivia Phillips, Bailey Phillips, and Morgan Phillips.

A Funeral Service will be held for Bucky on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Belle Aire Baptist Church, 1307 North Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Rev. Ken Parker of First Baptist Church of Kearney, MO. will be officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Belle Aire Baptist Church Police Fund. Donations should be made by check or cash to Belle Aire Baptist Church and designated to “Police Fund.”

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/