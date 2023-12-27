OBITUARY: Mary Blanche Becton Pearson

Mary Blanche Becton Pearson, age 97 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

She was a native of Liberty, TN and a daughter of the late Raymond Thomas Becton and Dovie Rhea King Becton.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Dean Pearson in 1970, a brother, Thomas Becton, and a sister, Wilma Neely.

Survivors include her children, Dean Pearson and wife Pam of Wilson, NC and Michelle Pearson Heath of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Dr. Timothy R. Pearson and wife Taylor, Andrew L. Pearson and wife Nicole; great-grandchild, Knox Dean Pearson; a sister, Frances Jakes of Monroe, LA; step-grandchildren, two nieces; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Pearson was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Smyrna (LifePoint) and was a retired fourth grade teacher. She was an active member of the Smyrna civic community where she enjoyed membership in many organizations including DAR, the Daughters of 1812, UDC, Colonial Dames, Magna Carta Dames, and the Smyrna Garden Club. She served on the boards of the Sam Davis Home and the Smyrna Public Library.

A graveside service under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro with Dr. Dwayne McCrary officiating.

The family requests memorials in memory of Mrs. Pearson be made to Caris Healthcare or the Alzheimer’s Association.

