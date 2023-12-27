OBITUARY: Connie Fay Campbell

Connie Fay Campbell, age 66, passed away on December 21, 2023 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

She was born in Rutherford County. Connie worked at GE for 26 years and the Rutherford County School System.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Paul W. Campbell and Mary Elizabeth Ghee Campbell.

She is survived by brothers, Charles W. Campbell and James Ray Campbell; niece, Eliza Campbell; and special friend, Allen Gammons.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

