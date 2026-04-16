Nashville Zoo Welcomes 50th Clouded Leopard Cub

Nashville Zoo just welcomed a very special new arrival—and she’s already making history.

A female clouded leopard cub was born on March 18 to mom Jewels and dad Bruce, and she comes with quite a story. She’s the 50th clouded leopard cub born at the zoo since 1991, and the first to be born at any AZA-accredited zoo in 2026.

Clouded leopards are considered vulnerable to extinction, making each successful birth an important step toward protecting the species. To give the cub the best possible chance, zoo experts made the decision to hand-raise her. While it may sound unusual, it’s a carefully planned approach. Clouded leopard mothers can sometimes struggle with raising cubs, so this method helps prevent risks like neglect or stress. It also allows the cub to grow more comfortable in a zoo environment and opens the door for early pairing with other cubs—something that research has shown leads to stronger, more successful breeding outcomes later on.

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This strategy is a big reason why Nashville Zoo has become a leader in clouded leopard conservation over the past 35 years. Along with its breeding success, the zoo continues to support the species through advanced veterinary care, assisted reproduction, and specialized husbandry techniques.

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