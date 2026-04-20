Southwest Flight Changes Course To Avoid Another Plane at Nashville Airport

A Southwest Airlines flight had to change course to avoid another Southwest Airlines flight at Nashville International Airport, and federal officials are now investigating, WMSV4 reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incident happened Saturday evening when Southwest Flight 507 pulled up and circled while approaching the airport during high winds. During that time, directions from air traffic control put the plane on a path toward another aircraft, Southwest Flight 1152, that was taking off from a nearby runway.

Both flight crews received cockpit warnings and adjusted their planes to avoid getting too close. Southwest said Flight 507 later landed safely, while the other flight continued to Knoxville.

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The airline is working with the FAA as the investigation continues, and officials say details could change as they review what happened.

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