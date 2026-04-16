Rick Lee Crose, 66, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on March 9, 2026. Born on February 11, 1960, in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Homer Edward and Agnes Josephine (Mitchell) Crose.

Arrangements for Rick were entrusted to the Mississinewa Chapel of Armes-Hunt Life Celebration Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 200 North 7th Street, Gas City, Indiana 46933, where on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 12:00-1:00 PM there will be a visitation. The funeral will begin at 1:00 PM, officiated by Mark Atkinson. Rick will be buried at Tomlinson Cemetery, in Daleville, Indiana.

Published by Chronicle-Tribune on Apr. 14, 2026.

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This obituary was published by Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Mississinewa Chapel.

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