Inflatable Horses, Big Hats, and Literacy: Rutherford Races to Read Returns April 25

The 2nd Annual Rutherford Races to Read will take place Saturday, April 25 from 2–5 PM at Oaklands Mansion, bringing together community leaders, local businesses, families, and literacy advocates for an afternoon of derby-themed fun benefiting the Rutherford County Library Foundation.

The inaugural Rutherford Races to Read, held in 2025, raised more than $17,000 to support literacy initiatives throughout Rutherford County — setting the pace for an even bigger impact in year two.

Unlike a traditional horse race, participants will don inflatable horse costumes and compete board-game style. A giant dice determines how many spaces each jockey moves along the track, creating an interactive and entertaining competition for spectators of all ages.

This year, organizers hope to raise $20,000 to further expand literacy initiatives, programming, and resources across the county.

“Events like Rutherford Races to Read allow our community to come together in a joyful and memorable way while directly supporting literacy programs that change lives,” said John Trail, Chair of the Rutherford County Library Foundation. “Raising over $17,000 in our first year showed what is possible when this community rallies around literacy. We are excited to build on that momentum in 2026.”

Guests are encouraged to wear derby attire and participate in the event’s contests, with prizes awarded for categories such as Best Hat and Best Dressed, including a winner from the children in attendance. The event is family-friendly, making it an ideal Saturday afternoon outing.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children. A family four-pack, two adults and two children for only $50.

Proceeds directly support literacy programs through the Rutherford County Library Foundation, helping expand access to books, educational programming, and resources for local families.

Click for More News

For tickets, sponsorship information, or event details, visit BoroDerby.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email