Sombr to Make Tour Stop at Bridgestone Arena

GRAMMY®-nominated superstar SOMBR has announced his fall arena headline YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR for North America.

The 37-date run will start in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center and stop at Bridgestone Arena on October 28. Support from Interpol, The Last Dinner Party, Tom Odell, Dove Cameron, Balu Brigada, King Princess, The Hellp, and Hannah Jadagu was also announced.

For more information, go to: https://www.sombrmusic.com/#tour

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