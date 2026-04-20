La Vergne Fire Rescue Responds to Morning House Fire; No Injuries Reported

La Vergne Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire Monday morning on E. Nir Shreibman Boulevard.

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 7:26 a.m. and arrived on scene within minutes. Engine 43 reported heavy smoke visible from the station while enroute. Upon arrival, firefighters found the roof already destroyed by fire, with flames extending from the attic. All residents had evacuated prior to the department’s arrival and no injuries have been reported.

Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and stop any further spread. According to initial reports, a parent returning home noticed smoke, called 911, and ensured everyone exited the residence safely.

A total of four apparatus and approximately 20 personnel, including command staff, responded to the incident. Battalion Chief Marcus Harney served as incident commander. Additional support was provided by Box 55, the La Vergne Police Department, Rutherford County EMS, and the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Preliminary information indicates the fire may have originated in the area of a rear deck. Investigators are also examining the possible role of combustible materials stored in that area.

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