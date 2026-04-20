Popeyes x ONE PIECE Anime Collaboration Launches With Limited-Time Menu

Popeyes has launched its first-ever anime collaboration, Popeyes x ONE PIECE, in partnership with Toei Animation. The limited-time promotion officially kicked off April 13, 2026, at participating Popeyes restaurants across the US and Canada, bringing the world of the globally beloved ONE PIECE series to life through exclusive menu items and collectible merchandise. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Popeyes x ONE PIECE Collaboration?

Popeyes partnered with Toei Animation, the studio behind the legendary ONE PIECE franchise, to create a limited-time crossover experience. The collaboration draws inspiration from the series’ iconic characters, particularly the Straw Hat Crew, and channels the show’s themes of adventure and loyalty into a food-and-fandom event designed to appeal to anime enthusiasts and Popeyes regulars alike.

What Menu Items Are Available for Popeyes x ONE PIECE?

The Popeyes x ONE PIECE menu features themed items inspired by characters and lore from the series:

Luffy Bento Bundle ($13.99): Two pieces of Popeyes Signature Chicken, Mac & Cheese, a Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and Chopper’s Cupcake

Luffy Bento Box ($7.99): Two pieces of Popeyes Signature Chicken with Mac & Cheese

Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade ($3.49): A bright lemonade inspired by the ONE PIECE original fruit

Chopper’s Cupcake ($3.99): A dessert treat themed after the Straw Hats’ resident doctor

Where Can Fans Buy Popeyes x ONE PIECE Merchandise?

Fans can shop a limited collection of Popeyes x ONE PIECE merchandise online. Collectible keychains, T-shirts, and Bento Boxes became available for purchase starting April 15, 2026, at https://shop.popeyes.com/.

How Long Is the Popeyes x ONE PIECE Collaboration Available?

The Popeyes x ONE PIECE menu and merchandise are available for a limited time only. Popeyes and Toei Animation have not announced a specific end date, so fans are encouraged to visit participating locations and the online shop soon before the collaboration concludes.

Source: Popeyes

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