Teddy Swims Brings The Ugly Tour to Bridgestone Arena

Teddy Swims announced his first headlining arena tour, “The Ugly Tour,” kicking off in September, stopping at Bridgestone Arena on October 16th.

The “Lose Control” singer spent more than 100 weeks on the Hot 100, making him a fixture across radio and streaming and cementing his rise from viral favorite to one of the most in-demand live performers in music.

Fans can also access a SeatGeek presale on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time for select Teddy Swims dates, including the October 23 show at Amerant Bank Arena and the November 3 show at Delta Center. “UGLYTOUR” is the code to access these SeatGeek presales.

The general on-sale for the Teddy Swims’ tour begins Friday, April 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time. You can track any Teddy Swims show on SeatGeek and get notified as soon as tickets drop.

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