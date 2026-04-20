4/20/26: Clear Skies with High of 74 and Light Wind; Current Temp 74, Calm Conditions Expected Through Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 73.9°F, with a wind speed of 13.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky remains clear.
Today, the high reached 74.1°F and the low was 39.9°F. Winds are expected to continue at speeds up to 13 mph throughout the remainder of the afternoon. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining a mainly clear atmosphere.
Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 54.7°F, with winds diminishing slightly to speeds of up to 9.4 mph. Conditions are expected to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.
Today's Details
High
74°F
Low
40°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:05am
Sunset
7:23pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|74°F
|40°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|81°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|75°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|78°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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