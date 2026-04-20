4/20/26: Clear Skies with High of 74 and Light Wind; Current Temp 74, Calm Conditions Expected Through Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 73.9°F, with a wind speed of 13.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky remains clear.

Today, the high reached 74.1°F and the low was 39.9°F. Winds are expected to continue at speeds up to 13 mph throughout the remainder of the afternoon. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining a mainly clear atmosphere.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 54.7°F, with winds diminishing slightly to speeds of up to 9.4 mph. Conditions are expected to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 40°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 29% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:05am Sunset 7:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 40°F Mainly clear Tuesday 81°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 52°F Overcast Friday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email