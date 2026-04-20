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Home Weather 4/20/26: Clear Skies with High of 74 and Light Wind; Current Temp...

4/20/26: Clear Skies with High of 74 and Light Wind; Current Temp 74, Calm Conditions Expected Through Tonight

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 73.9°F, with a wind speed of 13.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky remains clear.

Today, the high reached 74.1°F and the low was 39.9°F. Winds are expected to continue at speeds up to 13 mph throughout the remainder of the afternoon. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining a mainly clear atmosphere.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 54.7°F, with winds diminishing slightly to speeds of up to 9.4 mph. Conditions are expected to remain clear with no chance of precipitation.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
40°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:05am
Sunset
7:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 40°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 81°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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