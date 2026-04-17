Don’t Miss the Malpass Brothers at the Franklin Theatre

Experience the “current authenticity” of classic country as The Malpass Brothers take the stage at The Franklin Theatre. The show takes place on April 30th at 7 pm.

Hand-picked by Merle Haggard to open for him for seven years, Chris and Taylor Malpass bring a rare blend of traditional musicianship and genuine personality to every performance. From their hit show on RFD-TV to the Grand Ole Opry stage, this duo knows exactly how to turn heartache and heartbreak into a world-class country show.

Find tickets here.

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