Subway Offering 1,040 Free Footlong “Refunds” for Tax Day 2026

Subway is turning Tax Day into a reason to celebrate with a promotion that delivers real value to Sub Club members. On April 15, 2026, 1,040 randomly selected members who use the promo code FLBOGO will receive a surprise free Footlong coupon deposited directly into their Subway account as a “refund” — no paperwork required.More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Subway Tax Day Footlong Refund Promotion?

Subway is giving away 1,040 free Footlong coupons on Tax Day, April 15, 2026, as a nod to the IRS Form 1040. Sub Club members who use the promo code FLBOGO on that day will be automatically entered for a chance to receive a surprise free Footlong coupon added directly to their account.

How Does the Subway FLBOGO Buy One Get One Free Offer Work?

Beyond the 1,040 free Footlong giveaway, Subway is also running a Buy One Get One Free Footlong promotion for all Sub Club members through April 28, 2026. The offer is redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants via the Subway app or Subway.com using the promo code FLBOGO. One free Footlong of equal or lesser price is included with the purchase of another. Add-ons are additional, and the offer excludes Fresh Fit, 5 Meat Italian, and Big Hot Pastrami. The offer cannot be combined with other promotions and is limited to one use per order.

Who Is Eligible for the Subway Tax Day Free Footlong?

The surprise free Footlong refund is open to legal U.S. residents (50 states and D.C.) who are 18 years of age or older and are current Subway Sub Club members. The promotion runs on April 15, 2026 only. No purchase is necessary to be eligible — full official rules, including the no-purchase-necessary entry method and prize details, are available at subway.app.link/TaxDay.

How Do You Join Subway Sub Club to Access These Deals?

Sub Club membership is free and available through the Subway app or Subway.com at participating U.S. locations. Sub Club is not available on third-party delivery platforms, catering orders, or gift card purchases. Once enrolled, members gain access to ongoing deals including the Tax Day FLBOGO promotion, Sub of the Day, and Meal of the Day offers.

Source: Subway

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email