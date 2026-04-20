Arby’s BBQ is BACK Along with a New Mac Bowl

Arby’s is bringing back its slow-smoked BBQ lineup for a limited time in 2026, featuring a quarter-pound Pulled Pork Sandwich, a new Chopped Brisket Sandwich, and a brand-new Mac Bowl — all crafted with the same patience and care that define great Southern BBQ. More Eat & Drink News

What BBQ Items Are Back on the Arby’s Menu?

The returning BBQ menu includes two signature sandwiches and a new bowl option. Both sandwiches feature a quarter pound of slow-smoked meat, topped with pickles on a toasted brioche bun, served with your choice of sweet or spicy BBQ sauce.

Quarter Pound Pulled Pork Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich (featuring new chopped brisket)

Mac Bowl (pulled pork or chopped brisket over white cheddar mac and cheese, finished with crispy onions and your choice of BBQ sauce)

How Long Is Arby’s BBQ Smoked?

Arby’s BBQ is made low and slow, with no shortcuts. The pulled pork is hickory-smoked for four hours, while the new chopped brisket is smoked for 13 hours. The chopped brisket features a mix of tender meat paired with caramelized, smoky bark, and the chopped technique allows for more evenly absorbed sauce in every bite.

What Is the New Arby’s Mac Bowl?

The Mac Bowl is a new menu addition layering a quarter pound of smoked pulled pork or chopped brisket over creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, finished with crispy onions and your choice of BBQ sauce. It delivers a hearty, comfort-food twist on the brand’s slow-smoked BBQ proteins.

What Is Arby’s Partnership With The Red Clay Strays?

Arby’s is teaming up with The Red Clay Strays, a band known for Southern rock, soul, and country, to celebrate the BBQ return. The partnership spotlights a shared belief that great things take time, whether in music or BBQ. A digital spot teases the band’s new single Demon in Your Choir, set to release April 23, 2026. The Red Clay Strays are scheduled to perform at Stagecoach Festival this weekend.

Where Is Arby’s Serving BBQ at Stagecoach Festival?

Arby’s will be on-site at Stagecoach Festival in Palm Springs, California, operating the Arby’s BBQ HQ featuring the iconic Sunset Boulevard 40-foot Hat Sign. The brand will serve BBQ sliders to festivalgoers across all three days of the event.

Where Can You Order Arby’s BBQ?

Arby’s BBQ is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. Guests can order in-restaurant, through the drive-thru, online, or via the Arby’s app. For more information, visit www.arbys.com.

Source: Inspire Brands

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