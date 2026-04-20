Inaugural Public Health Symposium at MTSU Draws High Schoolers Eyeing Medical Professions

Middle Tennessee State University’s Public Health Symposium recently hosted more than 100 high schoolers at the inaugural event, giving them a snapshot of careers that extend beyond traditional roles in medicine.

“I was thoroughly impressed with the turnout,” said Chipper Smith, faculty member in the Department of Health and Human Performance, who organized the late March event in the Academic Classroom Building within the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences. “Seeing six schools bring busloads of students — that was exciting.”

Led by public health faculty, the inaugural event connected students and educators with faculty, hands-on learning opportunities and discussions about the growing importance of public health in today’s information-driven world.

Students and educators were welcomed and presented with an interactive lecture on social media literacy skills and how to spot misinformation, followed by a series of breakout sessions. Topics included the science of epidemiology, careers in speech-language pathology and audiology, and how to leverage positive social norms to shape healthy behaviors.

“We wanted to make it into a real conference experience,” said Kahler Stone, associate professor of public health.

Participating Rutherford County high schools included Blackman, Siegel, La Vergne, Smyrna, Rockvale and Oakland, with additional schools expressing interest in attending a conference planned for the fall semester.

The event targeted members of Health Occupations Students of America, or HOSA, many of whom already have an interest in health care but are still exploring career paths.

“One of the biggest learning curves is helping students realize there’s more health careers than just being a doctor or nurse,” Smith said. “Those are great careers, but there are so many other pathways — health education, nutrition, speech-language pathology, public health communication. We want students to be open to those possibilities.”

For La Vergne High School junior Chinedu Obi, the conference highlighted the importance of reliable health information in a digital age.

“What interested me most is how the public interprets information and how important that is,” Obi said. “You see viral remedies or anti-doctor messages spread faster than real solutions. That makes me want to look for the right knowledge.”

Obi, who plans to become a surgeon, said the public health pathway offers a proactive approach to medicine.

“Public health helps people make informed decisions so they can prevent issues before medical care is needed,” he said. “It’s about making the right choices not just for yourself, but for others too.”

Educators also saw value in exposing students early to both college environments and broader health care concepts. Emily Arms, a 2020 MTSU graduate and career and technical education teacher at Smyrna High School, brought freshmen, sophomores and a small group of seniors to the event.

“We’ve been talking about public health in class, so this gave them a chance to see it in action,” Arms said. “It’s also about getting them on a college campus and helping them envision themselves here.”

Smith emphasized that the conference is part of a larger, ongoing partnership between MTSU and local schools. Over the past year, he and colleagues have visited classrooms across Rutherford and Davidson counties, reaching more than 1,000 students.

The collaboration is expanding further with a new dual credit opportunity launching this fall. High school students can take an exam for MTSU’s Intro to Health Professions course and earn college credit at a significantly reduced cost.

“It’s about access,” Smith said. “We want students to see that college — and careers in public health — are within reach.”

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As planning begins for the next conference, organizers hope to include all nine Rutherford County high schools and continue building interest in a field that plays a critical role in community well-being.

“We’re starting conversations,” Smith said. “And that’s where real impact begins.”

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