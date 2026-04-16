Krispy Kreme Strawberry Original Glazed Doughnuts Return for Limited 4-Day Run

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its fan-favorite Strawberry Original Glazed doughnuts for a limited four-day window, April 16-19, 2026, with a special deal letting customers grab a dozen for just $5. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Original Glazed Doughnuts?

The Strawberry Original Glazed is a seasonal twist on Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed doughnut, featuring the brand’s signature melt-in-your-mouth texture enhanced with a bright strawberry flavor. This marks only the fifth release of the variety since its debut in 2020, and its first appearance since May 2025.

When Are Krispy Kreme Strawberry Original Glazed Doughnuts Available?

The Strawberry Original Glazed doughnuts are available Thursday, April 16 through Sunday, April 19, 2026, at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. Availability is while supplies last, so customers are encouraged to visit early during the four-day window.

How Can You Get the Krispy Kreme Strawberry Dozen for $5?

Customers who buy any dozen doughnuts can add a Strawberry Original Glazed dozen for just $5. The deal is available in-shop and drive-thru at participating U.S. locations, with a limit of two per guest. For online orders placed through the Krispy Kreme app or website for pickup or delivery, use promo code STRAWBERRY at checkout, with a limit of one per guest.

Where Can You Find Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Original Glazed Near You?

Use the Krispy Kreme store locator to find a participating shop near you. Full details on the promotion are available at krispykreme.com/promos/strawberry-glaze. Customers can also share their experience on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

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