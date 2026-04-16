Monster Jam Returns to Nissan Stadium

Monster Jam® comes to Nissan Stadiumon April 18, 2026. Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over Nashville for a weekend packed with stunts, smiles, and jaw-dropping skills. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, big air, and action-packed excitement, it’s the definition of fun for everyone!

This isn’t just any event – it’s unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where your outside voice is allowed, and every big moment comes with an even bigger smile!

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Start the Fun Early at the Monster Jam Pit Party®

The day of fun starts at the Monster Jam Pit Party® on Saturday – your first stop for smiles, selfies with the trucks, high-fives and autographs from drivers, and family-friendly activities. It’s the perfect way to start a day of adrenaline-charged fun, plus get an insider’s look at how these 12,000-pound trucks are built to stand up to the competition. The Monster Jam Pit Party – where the fun begins.

Meet the Superstars of Monster Jam!

These aren’t just any drivers – they’re world-class male and female athletes who have mastered controlling these 12,000-pound beasts. Whether pulling off insane backflips, nailing vertical 2-wheel tricks, or tearing up the track in all-out racing, these drivers are ready to wow fans with the most mind-blowing live motorsports action around.

The competition is fierce as 12 top drivers battle it out for the Stadium Championship Series West title and a coveted spot in the Monster Jam World Finals® in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 4th weekend. You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching the world’s most popular trucks and drivers like Tyler Menninga in the legendary Grave Digger®; Ryan Anderson, celebrating 15 years of Son-uva Digger® in 2026; the 6-ton unicorn with a bold attitude, Sparkle Smash® driven by Kayla Blood; Bryce Kenny behind the wheel of the new Tech Deck® Wreck Deck™, inspired by the fearless world of skateboarding; and more tear up the dirt. Stadium Series West also features Bailey Circuit™, a Monster Jam truck inspired by Ringling’s fan-favorite robotic pup, built to chase thrills and fetch fun – tail wags included! You can’t get this kind of wow just anywhere!

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