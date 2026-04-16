Usher & Chris Brown will Bring Tour to Nissan Stadium

GRAMMY Award-winning icons Chris Brown and USHER officially announce dates for The R&B Tour, a 2026 co-headlining stadium run across North America. Uniting two of the genre’s defining hitmakers, the tour will stop at Nissan Stadiumon Saturday, July 25th.

More Tennessee Event Venue News

The tour will also partner with Global Citizen to provide access to quality education for children around the world by donating $1 for every ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 21, followed by the R&B Tour Presale on Thursday, April 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Monday, April 27, at 12 pm local time on RaymondAndBrownTour.com.

Make sure to sign up for The R&B Tour Presale by April 21 at 10 pm ET. Anyone who signs up for the presale can join, no code needed. To sign up for the R&B Tour Presale, you must be a Live Nation All Access member – you can join for free when signing up for the presale by visiting livenation.com/allaccess.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of The R&B Tour in the United States. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, April 21, at 12 pm local time until Wednesday, April 22, at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email