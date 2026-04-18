Country Music Hall of Fame Updates Taylor Swift Education Display

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museumhas updated the display in its Taylor Swift Education Center with new artifacts related to Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album, which Swift released in October 2025. These objects will be on view for museum visitors through spring 2027 and are accessible with general museum admission.

The Life of a Showgirl became Swift’s 15th #1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, a record among solo artists. It sold more than four million album equivalent units in its first week to become the fastest-selling album in U.S. history. “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite,” the album’s first two singles, became Swift’s 13th and 14th #1 hits on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart. Worldwide, The Life of a Showgirl was the best-selling album of 2025, with over 10 million album-equivalent units sold in just two months. Items on display include:

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The Kelsey Randall custom-designed chainmail dress, adorned with multi-colored Swarovski crystals and rhinestone fringe; mint green faux fur coat; and rhinestone-embellished Le Silla mesh heels Swift wore in her music video for “The Fate of Ophelia,” released in October 2025.

A painted antique toy piano used as a prop in Swift’s 2025 music video for “The Fate of Ophelia.”

A custom-made vintage, feathered headpiece, embellished with multi-colored Swarovski crystals, that Swift wore in the 2025 music video for “The Fate of Ophelia.” The headpiece was originally designed for the showgirls in a Las Vegas revue called Jubilee! that ran from 1981 to 2016.

Joining these The Life of a Showgirl era artifacts are the Taylor 655ce 12-string guitar Swift played during the acoustic set on her Fearless Tour (2009–2010) and a Hatch Show Print poster from her first-ever headlining stadium show, held at Gillette Stadium on June 5, 2010.

The Taylor Swift Education Center within the museum continues to display special artwork commemorating the 2023 U.S. leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, incorporating friendship bracelets that Swift received from fans. Also on continued view is the traditional cap and gown Swift wore to receive her honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University in 2022.

The Taylor Swift Education Center is located within the museum’s galleries. The two-story, 7,500-square-foot center opened in 2013 and was made possible through a generous donation from Swift to the museum’s capital campaign, which doubled the size of the nonprofit cultural organization. The education center includes classrooms, youth art installations, interactive galleries, recording experiences and learning labs with resources to facilitate distance learning and songwriting programs. In 2025, more than 125,000 individuals participated in over 2,000 in-person and virtual education programs offered by the museum. Many of the onsite programs originated in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

In support of the opening, the museum will invite visitors to create their very own friendship bracelet today, April 10, between 10 a.m. and noon in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

The museum offers free admission for local youth and discounted admission for up to two accompanying adults. Providing an opportunity for locals to explore the museum and the history of country music, the free and discounted admission applies to those living in Davidson and its bordering counties — Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson. Proof of residency is required.

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