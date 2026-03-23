Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 23-28, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

Dubai Chocolate Brownie: A soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.

Brookies & Cream Cookie ft. Oreo (NEW): A whole Oreo cookie stuffed inside a fudgy brownie and signature cookie, topped with brownie batter, then finished with extra Oreo cookie pieces.

Cake Batter Blondie Cookie: A smooth cake batter cookie packed with white drops and a delightful splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Carrot Cake Cookie: A spiced carrot cake swirled with cream cheese frosting and a crunch of pecan garnish.

CLASSICS MENU

Pink Sugar Cookie: Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Cookies & Cream Cookie: A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

Brownie Batter Cookie: A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

Snickerdoodle Cookie: A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

Celebration Cake Cookie: A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie: Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.

THINS:

Snickerdoodle Cookie Thins: Thin, crispy, chewy vanilla sugar cookies rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

Source: Crumbl

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