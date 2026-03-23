Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 23-28, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
Dubai Chocolate Brownie: A soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.
Brookies & Cream Cookie ft. Oreo (NEW): A whole Oreo cookie stuffed inside a fudgy brownie and signature cookie, topped with brownie batter, then finished with extra Oreo cookie pieces.
Cake Batter Blondie Cookie: A smooth cake batter cookie packed with white drops and a delightful splash of rainbow sprinkles.
Carrot Cake Cookie: A spiced carrot cake swirled with cream cheese frosting and a crunch of pecan garnish.
CLASSICS MENU
Pink Sugar Cookie: Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
Cookies & Cream Cookie: A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.
Brownie Batter Cookie: A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
Snickerdoodle Cookie: A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
Celebration Cake Cookie: A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie: Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.
THINS:
Snickerdoodle Cookie Thins: Thin, crispy, chewy vanilla sugar cookies rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
Source: Crumbl
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