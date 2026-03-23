Krispy Kreme Introduces New Easter Basket Collection

Krispy Kreme is welcoming spring 2026 with a brand-new Easter Basket Collection, available for a limited time beginning March 24 at participating shops across the U.S. The lineup features three festive doughnuts designed to bring a little extra sweetness to egg hunts, family gatherings, and Easter baskets this season. Fans can find the seasonal treats in-shop or order ahead for pickup and delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website.

What Is in the Krispy Kreme Easter Basket Collection for 2026?

The Easter Basket Collection features three new limited-time doughnuts, each with a spring-inspired twist on Krispy Kreme favorites:

Easter Egg Basket Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut piped with vanilla flavored buttercreme, dipped in decorative sugar, and topped with an Easter egg sugar piece.

Strawberry Egg Doughnut — an unglazed shell doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in strawberry flavored icing with decorative vanilla flavored icing drizzles.

Baby Chick Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in vanilla flavored icing decorated with a baby chick sugar piece.

When Are Krispy Kreme Easter Doughnuts Available?

The Easter Basket Collection goes on sale Tuesday, March 24, 2026 and will remain available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide. Availability may vary by location, so guests are encouraged to check ahead before visiting.

How to Order Krispy Kreme Easter Doughnuts

Guests can pick up the Easter Basket Collection in-shop or order for pickup and delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Select Easter Basket doughnuts are also available in a Krispy Kreme six-pack at participating retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate to find a nearby shop or retail location.

How to Share Your Krispy Kreme Easter Experience

Krispy Kreme is inviting fans to show off their spring celebrations on social media by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For full details on the limited-time Easter Basket Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/easter.

Source: Krispy Kreme

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