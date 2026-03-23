Tennessee Holds Off Virginia 79-72 in NCAA Tournament Second Round

March 22, 2026 — Tennessee used a balanced scoring attack and clutch free-throw shooting to outlast Virginia 79-72 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The Volunteers held the lead for over 33 minutes and converted 18-of-21 free throws in the second half to seal the win and advance to the Sweet 16.

First half

Tennessee built an early advantage behind 46.9% shooting from the field and a 45.5% clip from three-point range in the opening 20 minutes. The Volunteers took a 36-31 lead into halftime, using a 12-0 scoring run midway through the half to create separation. Virginia kept pace from deep at 37.5% but shot just 34.4% overall and went 3-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Top performers

Ja’Kobi Gillespie led all scorers with 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting, adding six assists and three steals. Bishop Boswell contributed 13 points and a game-high nine assists while hitting 4-of-9 from three. Nate Ament added 16 points and went 7-of-8 from the line. For Virginia, Thijs De Ridder paced the Cavaliers with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including four threes.

Player Team PTS FG 3PT REB AST MIN Thijs De Ridder UVA 22 8-14 4-6 5 2 31 Ja’Kobi Gillespie TENN 21 6-14 3-5 3 6 38 Nate Ament TENN 16 4-11 1-3 4 0 29 Bishop Boswell TENN 13 4-10 4-9 3 9 35 Malik Thomas UVA 12 4-10 3-7 1 1 15

Second half and game notes

Virginia trimmed the deficit to two points multiple times in the second half but could never reclaim the lead. Tennessee’s free-throw shooting proved decisive — the Vols went 18-of-21 from the stripe after halftime to keep the Cavaliers at arm’s length. Felix Okpara anchored the interior with eight rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes. Virginia’s Sam Lewis picked up a technical foul with 8:37 remaining, and the Cavaliers shot just 31.6% from three in the second half after their first-half push. Tennessee outscored Virginia 43-41 in the final 20 minutes and controlled the glass with a 39-35 rebounding edge.

Tennessee improves to 24-11 and advances to the Sweet 16. Virginia’s season ends at 30-6.

Source: UT Sports

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