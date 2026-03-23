Body Found in Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville

On March 22, 2026 around 9:30 a.m., the Hendersonville Police Department responded to a body discovered in Old Hickory Lake near Sun Life Marinas at Drakes Creek in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation. There has been no evidence discovered at this point to indicate foul play.

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Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615- 594-4113.

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