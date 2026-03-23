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Body Found in Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville

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On March 22, 2026 around 9:30 a.m., the Hendersonville Police Department responded  to a body discovered in Old Hickory Lake near Sun Life Marinas at Drakes Creek in  Hendersonville, Tennessee. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under  active investigation. There has been no evidence discovered at this point to indicate foul  play.

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Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the  Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615- 594-4113.

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