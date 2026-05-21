NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41. Click for More News

NASCAR confirmed Busch’s death by stating,”We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old. We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community.”

Earlier today, on Kyle Busch’s social media, a statement was released stating Busch was hospitalized and would not attend his scheduled activities this weekend. Stating, “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

A joint statement was released by the Busch family, NASCAR, and Richard Childress Racing. Stating, “Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer. Kyle was a rare talent, one who came along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an ovwer in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix. Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends, and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, for too soon.”

Busch ranked 24th in the Cup Series standings this season, with two top-10 finishes in 12 races. He won championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch was in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch’s last win came in 2023, his first with RCR. Busch won 234 races, more than any driver in history. He won 63 Cup Series races, which ranks ninth all-time.

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