5/21/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County – Overcast Tonight with Heavy Rain Expected and Temp Low of 70

Heavy precipitation (~1.35 in in 24h)
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County — Heavy precipitation expected, accumulating around 1.35 in within 24 hours.
At 5:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 76.6°F with winds from the southeast at 6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far today, which has seen a high of 77°F and a low of 68.2°F. Conditions earlier today were partly cloudy, but the forecast indicates a shift towards overcast skies this evening.
The evening is expected to bring a low of 70.2°F with winds remaining light up to 6 mph. There is a 49% chance of precipitation tonight, aligning with the severe weather alert for heavy rain. Community members are advised to prepare for possible heavy rainfall in the coming hours.
In summary, residents in Rutherford County should stay alert for updated weather information and take necessary precautions against potential flooding due to the anticipated heavy precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|77°F
|68°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|76°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|78°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|82°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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