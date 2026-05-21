5/21/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County – Overcast Tonight with Heavy Rain Expected and Temp Low of 70

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.35 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County — Heavy precipitation expected, accumulating around 1.35 in within 24 hours.

At 5:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 76.6°F with winds from the southeast at 6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far today, which has seen a high of 77°F and a low of 68.2°F. Conditions earlier today were partly cloudy, but the forecast indicates a shift towards overcast skies this evening.

The evening is expected to bring a low of 70.2°F with winds remaining light up to 6 mph. There is a 49% chance of precipitation tonight, aligning with the severe weather alert for heavy rain. Community members are advised to prepare for possible heavy rainfall in the coming hours.

In summary, residents in Rutherford County should stay alert for updated weather information and take necessary precautions against potential flooding due to the anticipated heavy precipitation.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 68°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 49% chance · 1.18 in Now 77°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 77°F 68°F Rain: heavy Friday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 76°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate

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