Rutherford County Program Offers Engraved Bricks To Honor Veterans, Loved Ones

A Rutherford County program is giving residents the opportunity to honor veterans, first responders, loved ones, and special occasions through engraved commemorative bricks.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, engraved bricks may be installed at the 9-11 Memorial located at the sheriff’s office, where veterans who served in the armed forces, first responders, family members, and friends are recognized.

The project is sponsored by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association.

Vice President Rita Morrison said the legacy bricks can memorialize military service, commemorate occasions, or even serve as housewarming gifts for display in homes or gardens.

Officials said an engraved 8-inch by 8-inch brick costs $100, while a smaller 4-inch by 8-inch brick costs $50.

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Residents interested in purchasing a brick can submit an order form by email to Rita Morrison. The wording on each brick is reviewed for accuracy before engraving, according to organizers.

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