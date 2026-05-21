Elizabeth “Darleen” Alexander outgrew this world on May 18, 2026, at her home in Lascassas, TN, after a long battle with COPD.

She was born in Nashville, TN, on June 20, 1965.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Greg Alexander, her children Ashley (Josh) Patterson, Nicholas (Baily) Alexander, her grandchildren: Eli, Emery, and Ichabod, her siblings Becky, Walter, and Belinda, brother and sister in-law Dwayne and Karen Alexander, a whole crew of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, mother in-law Carolyn Alexander.

She is preceded in death by her mother Louise Deason and sister Sheila.

We would like to thank the nurses at Gentiva Hospice for their care and guidance.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services LLC – Smyrna.

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