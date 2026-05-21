Frank Eddie Blair, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2026. A native of Smith County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Shafter Blair and Effie Dickens Blair. Mr. Blair was also preceded in death by his siblings, Hugh Lee, Virginia, Wesley, Elois, Ernest, Margaret, Oshel, Wilburn, and Bessie.

Mr. Blair is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris Ann Bush Blair; sons, Leland Bruce Blair of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Nolan Clark Blair and his wife Tamera of Christiana, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Devin and Nolan Blair.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, May 24, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 25, 2026, at Smith County Memorial Gardens in Carthage, Tennessee.

Mr. Blair was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired Methodist minister. He was a graduate of Smith County High School, received his Bachelor of Arts from Scarritt College, and his Master of Divinity from Vanderbilt University.

An online guestbook for the Blair family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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