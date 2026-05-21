Lisa Wilner Brooks, 58, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Murphy, entered into our Lord’s Heavenly Kingdom on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

She was born February 8, 1968 at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, New York. Lisa was a very kind and caring nurse, working for 36 years. Her last employment was at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. She was loved by her many friends, and will be greatly missed. She was loved by all who knew her.

She was the daughter of Adrienne Cassidy and the late Tim Cassidy.

In addition to her mother, she is survived and cherished by her son, Eric Brooks; her daughter, Amy Brooks; and grandson, Jaxon Brooks. She leaves behind her loving Aunt DeeDee and Uncle Bill Kirchner along with her Uncle Ron and Aunt Kathy Morabito.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2026 at St. William Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Lisa Wilner Brooks to the St. William Catholic Church Food Bank, PO Box 546, Murphy, NC 28906 or REACH of Cherokee County, PO Box 977, Murphy, NC 28906.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Ivie Funeral Home (Home Office) – Murphy.

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