Cecil Michael Joseph, age 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2026, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.

Born on May 3, 1950, in Kottiyam, Kerala, India, Cecil carried with him throughout his life the values of faith, perseverance, humility, and deep devotion to family.

After their marriage on November 26, 1987, Cecil and his beloved wife, Diana, courageously immigrated to the United States to begin their life together in America. With hope for the future, and through faith, hard work, and sacrifice, they built a loving home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, centered on unconditional love and devotion to their two children.

Cecil was a hardworking and dedicated man who deeply loved his family. He will be remembered for his strength, generosity, wisdom, and the many sacrifices he made for those he loved. He was well known for making people laugh and smile and welcoming people into his home with open arms. His memory will continue to live on through all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Joseph; his mother-in-law, Jovita D’cruz; father-in-law, Arthur D’cruz; brother, Wincy Joseph; and sisters, Marina and Irma.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Joseph; his children, Adam (Autumn) Joseph, and Rachel (Josh) Baker; his siblings and their spouses, Guy and Corona Joseph, Brian and Maggie Joseph, Bernadette Joseph, Noel and Ingrid Joseph, and Jerry and Roshin Joseph. He is also survived by Jim Honodel, Mary Joseph, Kevin Joseph, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and cherished grandchildren who will forever hold his memory close to their hearts.

The family finds comfort in knowing Cecil is now at peace in the presence of the Lord, reunited with loved ones who have gone before him.

A memorial service will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130 – followed by a luncheon at the St. Clair Senior Center at 11:30 a.m.

Funeral Services Provided By Simple Cremation & Funeral Services – Smyrna, 423 Smyrna Square Dr Ste C, Smyrna, TN 37167.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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