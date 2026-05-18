Luke Bryan Announces Concert at Bridgestone Arena

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced a Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, September 24, LUKE BRYAN & FRIENDS. The concert will be a one-of-a-kind show near the close of his concert season and a celebration of his Signs album that will be out on September 18. Luke has sold out Bridgestone Arena six consecutive times, including back-to-back nights in 2013 and 2017, as well as shows in 2021 and 2023. More Tennessee Event Venue News

Tickets for this Live Nation-produced concert are on sale this Friday, May 15, at LukeBryan.com. Luke’s fan club, The Nuthouse, presale will be May 13 at 8 AM CT to May 14 at 5 PM CT. Join/log in at LukeBryan.com.

Citi is the official card of “LUKE BRYAN & FRIENDS.” Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 13th at 8 am local time to Thursday, May 14th at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

In 2023, Luke told the Bridgestone crowd that in the early days of his career, he would drive around the city, hoping to get the chance to play the venue someday. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought I could come into this arena and play whatever the hell I want for two hours.”

Luke has recently added additional shows to his schedule as he and Jason Aldean have expanded their co-headlining stadium tour with four additional concerts in 2026, following their sold-out show at UGA Sanford Stadium two weeks ago. The April show reunited the Georgia natives before 63,000 fans. Watch a recap of that concert here. Openers include Gavin Adcock, Dasha, Chase Matthew, Jon Pardi, Dylan Scott, and Lauren Watkins, who will serve as support on select dates, listed below. Dee Jay Silver & DJ Rock will open on all dates. The tour is promoted by Live Nation.

Luke announced that his ninth studio album, Signs, is set to be released on September 18.

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