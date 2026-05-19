Kacey Musgraves Heads to Franklin Walmart May 19 for Fan Meet-and-Greet

Kacey Musgraves will greet fans and celebrate the launch of her exclusive Kacey Lee fashion collection on Tuesday, May 19, at Walmart in Franklin. Customers and fans are invited to experience the 100-piece capsule firsthand and receive signed copies of Musgraves’ new album, “Middle of Nowhere.”* More Entertainment News

Designed in collaboration with the eight-time Grammy Award winner, the collection pairs Lee’s heritage denim with Musgraves’ classic style across men’s and women’s denim, sleepwear, swimwear, accessories, and pet items. The collection also incorporates lyrics and visual elements from “Middle of Nowhere” and others, with nods to Musgraves’ Texas roots and Americana style.

The event takes place on Tuesday, May 19th, from 5:30 until 7:30 pm at Walmart, 3600 Mallory Lane, Franklin.

Line begins at 3 p.m. Reserved for the first 300 customers with a same-day purchase receipt of the Kacey Lee Collection and the “Middle of Nowhere” album. First 50 Walmart+ members get priority access.

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