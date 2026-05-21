5/21/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with High 78, Low 68, Wind up to 8, Chance of Rain 43%, Total Expected 1.46 in

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.46 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect. Heavy precipitation is expected, with forecasts predicting approximately 1.46 in of rain over the next 24 hours.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 77.5°F with wind speeds at 6.3 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 78.3°F, while the low was 68.2°F. Winds are expected to increase this evening, reaching up to 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation for the rest of the day stands at 43%, with total anticipated rainfall of 0.3 in. Tonight’s low will be around 69.3°F, and winds may decrease to a maximum of 4.2 mph, continuing the overcast conditions.

Again, please be advised of the severe weather alert due to the potential for heavy rainfall. Residents should remain cautious and stay tuned to local updates.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 68°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 43% chance · 0.3 in Now 78°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 78°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Friday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 74°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate

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