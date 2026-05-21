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Home Weather 5/21/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with High 78, Low 68, Wind...

5/21/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with High 78, Low 68, Wind up to 8, Chance of Rain 43%, Total Expected 1.46 in

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Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.46 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County is in effect. Heavy precipitation is expected, with forecasts predicting approximately 1.46 in of rain over the next 24 hours.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 77.5°F with wind speeds at 6.3 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 78.3°F, while the low was 68.2°F. Winds are expected to increase this evening, reaching up to 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation for the rest of the day stands at 43%, with total anticipated rainfall of 0.3 in. Tonight’s low will be around 69.3°F, and winds may decrease to a maximum of 4.2 mph, continuing the overcast conditions.

Again, please be advised of the severe weather alert due to the potential for heavy rainfall. Residents should remain cautious and stay tuned to local updates.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
68°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
43% chance · 0.3 in
Now
78°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 78°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 74°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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