5/6/26: Heavy Rain Alert – Overcast with High 73, Low 54.9, Winds Up to 15.9, Chance of Rain 88%, Total Expected 1.71 I…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 54.9°F, accompanied by winds at 5.4 mph. The sky is overcast, with no precipitation reported thus far.
Earlier today, the high reached 73°F with a low of 54.9°F. Winds throughout the day could increase to 15.9 mph, and there is an 88% chance of heavy rain, with total anticipated precipitation of 1.71 in. As we move into tonight, the temperature will remain steady at a low of 54.9°F, with winds expected to gust up to 7.5 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 32%, with moderate drizzle possible.
There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Residents are advised to stay informed about changing conditions, particularly regarding the potential for heavy rainfall later today.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|55°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|70°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|77°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|65°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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